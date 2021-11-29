UAE National Day: 17 staycation ideas for the long weekend

Let's getaway and celebrate

Atlantis, The Palm. With a December 3 highlight being a spectacular fireworks display, from Thursday, Dec 2 to Monday, Dec 6, huge savings on staycation rates are being offered at Atlantis, The Palm, including up to 35 per cent off rooms and suites for all stays until September 2022. With every stay, unlimited access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium and one of the world’s biggest waterparks, Aquaventure is included.

Form Hotel, Al Jaddaf. Here’s a phenomenal offer for UAE nationals. The hotel will be offering Emiratis the chance of a staycation for Dh350 including all taxes from December 1 to 5 and a next-day breakfast per room, per night.

Th8 Palm. Th8 Palm is offering a huge 50 per cent discount until December 4. With resort facilities including an infinity pool and outdoor entertainment areas, as well as rooms furnished with a bespoke collection of furniture from international designers, Th8 boasts an impressive view of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai’s skyline.

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman. UAE National Day deals in the beautiful emirate of Ajman include a one-night stay with breakfast for two adults and up to two kids below the age of six from Dh699 at the Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel. This includes free access to the private beach club located at Ajman Corniche.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina.The Crowne Plaza, which is located next to Dubai Marina Mall and has direct access to the Marina Promenade, wants you to book from now until December 4 to receive a complimentary breakfast for two adults, a Dh100 voucher for healing spa treatments at Rayya Wellness and a whopping 25 per cent off across all food outlets for special IHG members. With packages starting from Dh1150pp, there’s something for everyone.

The Ritz Carlton RAK, Al Wadi Desert. Connect with nature and culture amid the beauty of a 1,235-acre protected reserve. Over the National Day weekend, the resort is offering you a two-night stay in its private pool luxury villas including daily breakfast at Kaheela and BBQ dinner at the Kaheela Terrace starting at Dh4500. The property’s Experience Concierge can also arrange a desert trek on camel- or horseback, a private archery lesson or an evening of stargazing.

Long Beach Campground, Ras al Khaimah. The only leisure camp in Ras Al Khaimah, Long Beach is ideally suited for winter glamping and getting a feel for outdoor living. Embark on exciting activities such as sunrise yoga, kayaking, team games, pottery classes and more.

The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai. UAE Residents can now get their hands on a curated staycation starting from Dh1500 per room per night which includes complimentary breakfast and Dh200 per stay to spend at any of the hotel’s restaurants and the luxurious St. Regis Spa.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Book the UAE Golden Jubilee Celebrations room package to enjoy access to a host of National Day festivities and kids’ activities, daily breakfast and dinner buffet for two. Available from December 1 until December 4, rates start from Dh2600 per room per night.

Park Hyatt Dubai. Located on the banks of Dubai Creek, providing an idyllic setting for luxurious escapism, from November 28 to December 22 the Park Hyatt Dubai is offering a 25 per cent discount on all its suites. Additionally, you can enjoy daily al fresco breakfasts on the terrace or dine in the elegant interiors of the Brasserie du Park.

Hilton Garden Inn, RAK. This property provides an exciting budget getaway. Starting from Dh450 for two adults with breakfast make the most of the beautiful Hajjar mountains or enjoy an all-inclusive dhow boat cruise from Dh150.

Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Free tickets to Qasr Al Watan as well as access to a Yas Theme Park every day await with the island’s Stay and Play package. Starting from Dh402 per person exclusively on yasisland.ae, the special offer allows you to enjoy a luxury stay at one of Yas Island’s leading hotels and also gain access to one of the three award-winning theme parks for every day booked – Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World plus Qasr Al Watan.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre. Here’s an exclusive UAE residents offer designed to entice you and your family with exciting experiences. Book now and receive 30 per cent off the best available rate and breakfast and lunch or dinner for two adults and two children.

Dukes The Palm. Relax and create lasting memories at this beautiful sanctuary nestled in the heart of Palm Jumeirah. The National Day promo includes an automatic Dh250 of credit per room per night fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Jannah Hotels and Resorts. A UAE National Day Offer at this group includes a raffle draw for all those booking through the Jannah Hotels and Resorts’ website, call centre, sales or walk-ins where 50 lucky winners will receive great prizes such as complimentary night stays, F&B vouchers as well as tickets to Expo 2020.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah In Ajman. Al Zorah is just a short drive from Dubai, but it feels like worlds away. With the lush green mangroves on one side of the resort and the azure blue sea on the other, it is an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life. The Kohinoor Suite has to be seen to be believed.