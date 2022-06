TELEVISION

Television is a historic RomCom movie, set in an era when television was a novel and unprecedented. The story of this movie revolves around the hero's love story and the fact that owning a television was considered an important status symbol. This movie shows how this TV box plays a decisive role in people's lives. The movie's lead stars Kulwinder Billa, Mandy Takhar, Gurpreet Ghuggi and many other important roles.