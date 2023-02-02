BANDIT

Based on the true story of ‘The Flying Bandit’, who successfully got away with 59 bank and jewelry heists. Robert Whiteman (Josh Duhamel), a career criminal escapes from a US prison and crosses the border into Canada where he assumes a new identity. After over 100,000 miles uncaught, Robert is addicted to the rush and money that provides his double life, but turns to lifetime gangster Tommy (Mel Gibson) for a bigger investment. Detective Snydes (Nestor Carbonell), whose life’s work is to bring Tommy down, WIth the help of a special police task force, he sets off the cross-country manhunt to put Canada’s most wanted bank robber behind bars..