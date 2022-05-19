UAE: Dh75 hot air balloon ride announced

The Kalba Heritage Museum, on a total area of 32,000 square metres, will house exhibition halls designated for various activities
UAE Attractions1 month ago
A mall in Ras Al Khaimah has launched the emirate’s first-ever hot air balloon ride. The balloon accommodates two adults at a time and rises to a height of 30 metres, providing 360-degree views of beaches, deserts, mangroves and mountains.
Manar Mall and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced the launch of ‘RAK Airventure’. The 10-minute ride is priced at Dh75. The attraction operates daily from 5pm to 7pm.
This is expected to be the first of multiple aviation adventure experiences that will be available in Ras Al Khaimah.
In January this year, the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport had signed an agreement to establish its airfield as the operational base for new aviation adventure tourism business, Actionflight Aviation LLC. The company will launch adrenaline pumping activities such as aerobatic flights, skydiving, and hot air ballooning.
In an interview with Khaleej Times earlier, Wayne Jack, COO and director of flight operations at Actionflight Aviation, had said that its hot air balloon experiences would have a flight duration of around one hour. The ride’s basket would have a capacity of up to 24 passengers.
ALSO READ:
Additionally, it will also launch a 20-minute aerobatic flight experience. "Initially, we'll be offering an aerobatic experience with a Red Bull Air Race type aircraft. It'll be a passenger aerobatic ride in one of the world's most high-performance aerobatic aircraft. Since these are very high-performance aerobatic airplanes, there will be a pilot plus a passenger. Aerobatic aircraft are very high powered and capable aircraft so it's going to be a very, very exciting ride," Jack had said.
The Kalba Heritage Museum, on a total area of 32,000 square metres, will house exhibition halls designated for various activities
UAE Attractions1 month ago
The hydro performers twirl and jump through the air and their routine consists of daring stunts and flips.
UAE Attractions1 month ago
The Wadi Wurayah is the only permanent waterfall in the UAE and has a large population of endangered plants and animals
UAE Attractions1 month ago
The island, which recorded impressive growth during the pandemic, provides visitors with a 'highly connected and vibrant ecosystem' to help them thrive
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The tower design was inspired by modern Islamic architecture, with a spacious dome covered with gilded mosaic
UAE Attractions2 months ago
Al Hosn heritage neighborhood project includes a market, which was reconstructed to include more shops for young entrepreneurs
UAE Attractions2 months ago
Rhinos, Arabian sand cats, blue wildebeests and several reptile species were exchanged
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The 60-metre clock tower is designed in such a way that it can be seen from all parts of the city
UAE Attractions2 months ago