UAE: Dh75 hot air balloon ride announced

The attraction operates daily from 5pm to 7pm

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 12:17 PM

A mall in Ras Al Khaimah has launched the emirate’s first-ever hot air balloon ride. The balloon accommodates two adults at a time and rises to a height of 30 metres, providing 360-degree views of beaches, deserts, mangroves and mountains.

Manar Mall and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced the launch of ‘RAK Airventure’. The 10-minute ride is priced at Dh75. The attraction operates daily from 5pm to 7pm.

This is expected to be the first of multiple aviation adventure experiences that will be available in Ras Al Khaimah.

In January this year, the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport had signed an agreement to establish its airfield as the operational base for new aviation adventure tourism business, Actionflight Aviation LLC. The company will launch adrenaline pumping activities such as aerobatic flights, skydiving, and hot air ballooning.

In an interview with Khaleej Times earlier, Wayne Jack, COO and director of flight operations at Actionflight Aviation, had said that its hot air balloon experiences would have a flight duration of around one hour. The ride’s basket would have a capacity of up to 24 passengers.

Additionally, it will also launch a 20-minute aerobatic flight experience. "Initially, we'll be offering an aerobatic experience with a Red Bull Air Race type aircraft. It'll be a passenger aerobatic ride in one of the world's most high-performance aerobatic aircraft. Since these are very high-performance aerobatic airplanes, there will be a pilot plus a passenger. Aerobatic aircraft are very high powered and capable aircraft so it's going to be a very, very exciting ride," Jack had said.