Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives over 1.26 million visitors as UAE hosts major events

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque received over 1.26 million visitors from October 2021 to the end of March 2022.

The mosque has been a leading destination for visitors of major international events hosted by the UAE over the past six months. This includes Expo 2020 Dubai, Fifa World Cup, the 5th edition of Umex and Simtex and World Space Week, among others.

Over 2,000 high-level delegation members visited the mosque, including presidents of states, ministers of foreign affairs, ambassadors, consuls and parliament speakers.

The mosque also hosted 51 visits from local and international academic institutions, in addition to 293 visitors representing various international media outlets, including television stations in Argentina, Ecuador and Luxembourg. Brazil’s official television channel hosted a live broadcast from the mosque, highlighting its artistic aspects and its values of peace and coexistence.

The number of visitors who came for prayers at the mosque during this period totalled over 228,000 people.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has kept pace with relevant events by drafting comprehensive plans according to high standards, to ensure its full readiness to receive the country’s international guests and provide them with a rich and comprehensive experience.

Field teams were formed to offer the best services to visitors, as well as specialist action teams that coordinated the schedules of delegations, in addition to part-time cultural tour guide teams. The mosque sponsored 2,596 cultural tours in Arabic, English, Spanish and Korean, and the number of reservations by tourism companies reached 13,667, involving 193,501 visitors.

The flow of visitors to the mosque helped promote its message of coexistence, tolerance and peace from the UAE to the rest of the world, based on the values of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which are being strengthened and promoted by the UAE’s leadership.