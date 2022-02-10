Multipurpose integrated resort marks the largest-of-its-kind foreign direct investment in Ras Al Khaimah
2 weeks ago
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has unveiled yet another thrilling ride - Jais Sledder - for thrill-seekers and people constantly looking for adrenalin-fuelled activities.
Take the reins of your own bobsled and set off on a ride at UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais, from February 15, 2022.
The region's first-ever alpine coaster sits comfortably on a low-slung track. Riders reach up to 40kmph as they hurtle down the Hajar mountain range swerving through a glorious panoramic view, said a statement issued on Wednesday.
Riders are safely secured into the sled, and each sled has access to the braking system.
Visitors can purchase tickets in bundles of one or three from the office at the Jais Welcome Centre -- don't worry you can always go back for more. Visitors can choose to share the experience with a friend or a member of your family or go superhero-solo.
This adrenaline-pumping alpine coaster will be the first and longest in the region at 1,885 metres.
The thrill of going through the hairpin curves while enjoying the breathtaking views of the valley is undoubtedly an experience you can't miss.
Along with the world's longest zipline, the world's first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, Jebel Jais, will now host the region's unique and first-ever sledder.
ALSO READ:
The northern Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, home to the highest peak Jebel Jais in the UAE, has been focusing heavily on different aspects of the tourism sector, especially adventure tourism and hospitality.
Jais Sledder tracks
>> Length: 6,036.7 ft
>> Downhill Length: 4,248.7 ft
>> Inversions: 0
>> Elements: Cable Lift Hill
