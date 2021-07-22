Logo
 
HOME >

UAE: Alleged surveillance targeting individuals categorically false

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 22, 2021

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation refutes international media reports


The UAE on Thursday said the reports that claimed the UAE is among a number of countries accused of alleged surveillance targeting of journalists and individuals have no evidentiary basis.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said: "The allegations made by recent press reports claiming that the UAE is amongst a number of countries accused of alleged surveillance targeting of journalists and individuals have no evidentiary basis and are categorically false.''




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210722&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729802&Ref=AR macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,, macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 