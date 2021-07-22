UAE: Alleged surveillance targeting individuals categorically false

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation refutes international media reports

The UAE on Thursday said the reports that claimed the UAE is among a number of countries accused of alleged surveillance targeting of journalists and individuals have no evidentiary basis.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said: "The allegations made by recent press reports claiming that the UAE is amongst a number of countries accused of alleged surveillance targeting of journalists and individuals have no evidentiary basis and are categorically false.''