UAE flights: Air Arabia launches new city check-in facility in Sharjah

Are you among those who are willing to be flexible just to reduce the cost of flying out? This guide shows how you can save up to Dh700 on airfares
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of their newest City Check-in facility in Muweilah, opposite Al Madinah Shopping Centre in Sharjah.
Aiming at providing passengers with enhanced convenience and flexibility in their travel experience, the city check-in service will allow travellers to drop off their bags and collect their boarding pass at a location near them across the Emirates. This service is designed to simplify the pre-flight process, save time and avoid queues at the airport allowing passengers to proceed directly to their flight upon arrival at the airport.
The Muweilah facility operates daily from 10:00 to 22:00. Passengers have the convenience of checking in and dropping off their luggage within 24 hours up until 8 hours prior to flight departure. Similar to airport amenities, passengers can also access services such as purchasing additional baggage allowance, selecting preferred seats, or making changes to their flight arrangements.
Passengers flying from Sharjah International Airport can visit any of the 6 City Check-in facilities located in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Al Ain.
ALSO READ:
Are you among those who are willing to be flexible just to reduce the cost of flying out? This guide shows how you can save up to Dh700 on airfares
Rambagh Palace in India's Jaipur, which is steeped in history and offers guests a luxurious stay, has emerged as the top billing in what Tripadvisor calls 'Travellers' Choice 2023'
Airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines to get updated flight information
Reasons why Lunuganga is a must-visit spot
During previous walkouts, several flights had to be cancelled or delayed for up to three hours; here's a guide that can help you plan trips better
While many residents are planning to travel to their home countries over the next three months, several are opting for holidays abroad
The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, from May 22-24
Visit this city to truly understand the history of USA