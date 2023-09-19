Sharjah Safari announces opening date of new season, expanded animal collection

The UAE airline is increasing services to 21 flights per week to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity
The world’s largest safari outside Africa will open for its third season on September 21, it was announced on Tuesday. The Sharjah Safari will welcome visitors from 8.30am to 6pm. Ticket prices start from Dh40 for adults and Dh15 for children for a walking tour. Rates range between Dh120 and Dh275 for adults for tours through the sanctuary.
The park has expanded its animal collection, welcoming a diverse range of species across mammals, reptiles, and birds. More than 200 animals have been born at the sanctuary, including the Scimitar oryx, an extinct African species.
An African savannah elephant (Samra) was also born. Additionally, the park has announced the breeding of the rare Madagascar Paratilapia fish.
Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, said: “Among the new attractions, the Sharjah Safari amphitheatre will captivate audiences with its immersive displays of African birds and animals, showcasing their natural behaviours. On a journey through wetlands, canyons, valleys, small lakes, waterfalls, mountains, and vast African landscapes, visitors will be surrounded by rare and diverse African trees and shrubs, ensuring an unforgettable adventure filled with fun and excitement.”
Spread over an area of 8sqkm within Al Bridi Reserve in Al Dhaid, Sharjah Safari features 12 environments inspired by various parts of Africa. These include Sahel, Savannah, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Moremi, Kalahari, and Niger Valley. It is home to over 50,000 animals of more than 120 species including lions, elephants, giraffes, black and white rhinoceros, crocodiles, deer, bulls and many endangered animals.
Native African faunae roam without fences, in an environment similar to their natural environment, according to Visit Sharjah.
ALSO READ:
The UAE airline is increasing services to 21 flights per week to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity
Hundreds and thousands of tourists — 375,283 as of March this year — choose to explore this paradise over the countless other options worldwide; with my recent adventure, I now understand why
This drive makes it to every list of must-do things in the US and is quite charming in its own John Denver ways
For the love of chocolate
We asked KT readers to share their favourite snaps from their summer getaways; here are our top picks
Here are some tips on making the most of your time in the city
Citizens of countries entitled to Vietnam's unilateral visa exemption will be granted a temporary residence period of 45 days, instead of 15 days
The airline issued an advisory informing passengers of the cancellation and get in touch with the local office for rebooking options