HOME > Travel > UAE Attractions

Look: First-of-its-kind luxury glamping destination now open in Sharjah

Web Report/Sharjah
Filed on October 16, 2021


(Photo: @shurooqsharjah/Instagram)


(Photo: @shurooqsharjah/Instagram)


(Photo: @shurooqsharjah/Instagram)

Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including trekking and dune bashing

The Mysk Moon Retreat, Sharjah's first-of-its-kind luxury glamping destination, is now welcoming guests and accepting bookings.

The retreat offers visitors a chance to experience the desert during the day and camp under the stars at night.

Several room types are available, including 10 domes with a private pool, four 2-bedroom tents with a private pool and two 1-bedroom tents with a private pool. All units are fitted with essential amenities, such as barbecue equipment, a small refrigerator and individual air conditioning units.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including trekking and dune bashing.

ALSO READ:

>> Shurooq’s ‘Sharjah Collection’ retreats sweep World Luxury Hotel Awards

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) on Saturday announced that it has also unveiled four new luxury hospitality projects in Sharjah's central and eastern regions.

These include the Al Jabal Resort in Khor Fakkan; a luxurious hotel in Kalba; another hotel in Khor Fakkan that will feature UAE's first water park in the east coast; and Al Bridi Resort at the Sharjah Safari project in Al Dhaid.




 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Holidays 2021

KT Morning Chat: Holiday for Prophet...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Sports

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's...
khaleejtimes

Business

Shurooq unveils 4 new hospitality projects in Sharjah

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

UN condemns bomb attack at mosque in Kandahar

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Markets

Bitcoin tops $60,000 on US fund approval hopes

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Telecom

Etisalat to maintain its supremacy

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

India: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: 41,271 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

India: I'm full-time, hands-on Congress president, says Sonia Gandhi

1 votes | 16 October 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Kandahar mosque bombing death toll rises to 63

1 votes | 16 October 2021

 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes