The Mysk Moon Retreat, Sharjah's first-of-its-kind luxury glamping destination, is now welcoming guests and accepting bookings.

The retreat offers visitors a chance to experience the desert during the day and camp under the stars at night.

Several room types are available, including 10 domes with a private pool, four 2-bedroom tents with a private pool and two 1-bedroom tents with a private pool. All units are fitted with essential amenities, such as barbecue equipment, a small refrigerator and individual air conditioning units.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including trekking and dune bashing.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) on Saturday announced that it has also unveiled four new luxury hospitality projects in Sharjah's central and eastern regions.

These include the Al Jabal Resort in Khor Fakkan; a luxurious hotel in Kalba; another hotel in Khor Fakkan that will feature UAE's first water park in the east coast; and Al Bridi Resort at the Sharjah Safari project in Al Dhaid.