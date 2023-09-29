Look: From tunnels of love to water wheels, Dubai Miracle Garden reopens with brand-new attractions

The airline even said that its check-in desks will close 75 minutes prior to departure time
Dubai Miracle Garden has opened its doors for the 12th edition promising an enchanting experience with a stunning theme attraction, play zone for kids, and events that cater to the whole family.
The renowned Miracle Garden is known for its breathtaking seasonal displays, featuring meticulously arranged floral landscapes and intricate designs.
The smurfs have changed their look from the Fifa theme and are now sporting floral patterns. An extra water wheel has been added to the attraction and more heart pathways have also been added.
This years’ edition also has an expanded fleet of retail and food and beverage offerings, serving delicious meals that will delight the taste buds of visitors. More seating areas around the garden will be introduced so visitors can eat and relax.
Amongst the many exhibits are: floral tunnels with a brilliant display of flowers, water-themed attractions and innovative 3-D water and lighting installations and, two massive structures in the shape of two hands display the shape of a heart.
The garden also boasts the famous, Guinness World Record-holding, Emirates A380 exhibit that’s covered in over 500,000 fresh flowers and live plants. An umbrella tunnel and lake park are some other attractions that reek of awe-inspiring creativity, beauty and celebration of nature.
