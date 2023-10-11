Remember Le Morne Brabant, the mountain Sheikh Hamdan climbed? Here is what it is like to reach the summit

Steep and treacherous, yet ultimately thrilling, conquering the jaw-dropping summit of Mauritius’ most famous mountain is no easy feat

Wed 11 Oct 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The Crown Prince of Dubai, is renowned for his love of intrepid activities.

Whether it's scuba diving in Malta or scaling the Half Dome of Yosemite, his escapades regularly raise eyebrows and make headlines.

But his latest adventure - climbing Le Morne Brabant in Mauritius – really grabbed my attention.

By total coincidence, I was in Mauritius on the day he treated his 16 million Instagram followers to a photo of himself on the summit. In fact, I was staying just 25 minutes away from Le Morne at Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort.

I had been debating all week if I should tear myself away from the hotel’s stunning pools and white sands for a morning to do the trek. But, when I saw that Sheikh Hamdan himself had completed it, I felt compelled to quite literally follow in his footsteps.

However, it wasn’t quite the relaxing walk I anticipated.

Not for the faint-hearted

I’m an experienced hiker and skier. I’m no stranger to blisters, steep mountains and heavy backpacks. I exercise every day. So, I assumed I would find Le Morne fairly manageable.

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

About half the hike - 7km in total – requires using both hands to scramble over the steep rocky sides of the mountain. Don’t believe the travel websites that describe it as a ‘fairly difficult’ route. In many countries, you wouldn’t be allowed to attempt it without a guide, a harness and full climbing equipment.

If you are afraid of heights, you should definitely give it a miss.

As much as I relished the amazing views of the swirling azure blue ocean and the euphoric finishing feeling, it involved some of the scariest moments of my life. There were times when I wondered if I would make it back down unscathed.

The sheer drops to either side were terrifying, and hearing a passing guide say a girl had fallen and suffered a serious injury the day before hardly helped quell my unease.

The history of the mountain is dark and disturbing, too. The peak is declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in tribute to the escaped slaves who once flung themselves off the top of it to avoid capture.

Instagram vs reality

There’s no elegant or dignified way of getting up or down. It’s very dusty and very dirty. I hauled myself up and I slid most of the way back to the bottom. If I could go back in time, I would bring a pair of gloves. The volcanic rock becomes boiling hot after about 8.30am onwards.

I now respect Sheikh Hamdan even more than I did before. There’s no alternative or more comfortable route to take up Le Morne, even if you are the Crown Prince of Dubai. He would have been gripping on and desperately looking for the next foothold just as much as I was.

It’s a classic case of Instagram vs reality. It was a brilliant experience, but my elated summit photos do not convey how frightened I felt just seconds before.

But if you like a challenge, are fit and are good with heights, I would absolutely recommend giving it a go if you’re ever in Mauritius. Just take it slow, start at 7am, and bring loads of water. Hiring a local guide is also helpful for finding the best ways up and the key footholds.

There are lots of accommodation options just a 15-minute taxi from the start point. If you fancy splashing out, the JW Marriott Mauritius enjoys an epic location between the Indian Ocean and the foot of Le Morne. Or, at the opposite end of the scale, local guest houses offer rooms for as little as footholds Dh180 per night.

Not just a beach break

Far more than just a beach destination, Mauritius has a thrilling adventurous streak that runs throughout the island.

Along with being a top destination for kitesurfing and scuba diving sites, it’s covered in green and luscious national parks that offer hikes for all fitness levels.

Golf, snorkelling, watersports and quad biking filled the rest of my time on this charismatic island. But, despite its slightly hairy moments, Le Morne was by far the best part. The sense of accomplishment it gave me was incredible, and it was an experience that will stay with me forever.

Thank you Fazza for inspiring me to well and truly step out of my comfort zone.

