New bus route from UAE to Oman announced: Travel to Musandam for just Dh50

The airline even said that its check-in desks will close 75 minutes prior to departure time
With winter approaching, travellers from the UAE can soon explore the beautiful landscape of Musandam easily and take a dip in the blue waters surrounded by hills.
From October 6, 2023, a new bus route between Musandam and Ras Al Khaimah will begin.
Taking to X, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced the launch of the first international public bus, connecting Ras Al Khaimah with the Governorate of Musandam in the Sultanate of Oman.
The authority will operate a bus route which would begin from the main bus station in Ras Al Khaimah with the route concluding in the Wilayat of Khasab.
Two journeys have been scheduled at 8am and 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with a total travel time of approximately 3 hours.
The journey cost on the one side is priced at Dh50 and can be booked on the official website of RAKTA, the RAKBUS application, on the bus and at the bus station.
The agreement for this service was signed between RAKTA and the Municipality of Musandam on August 30, 2023.
ALSO READ:
The airline even said that its check-in desks will close 75 minutes prior to departure time
Some residents can head to the country and present their Emirates ID or residency visa, on arrival
Among the highlights of the trip are the captivating wonders of the ocean
Several airlines have introduced shuttle bus services connecting Dubai and Sharjah to these Northern Emirates airports, streamlining city transportation
Return Economy Class Lite fares will begin from Dh1,250
E-gates will allow passengers to scan their passport and ticket to obtain their boarding pass
The flight departed Kuala Lumpur at 7pm (local time) on the same day for Singapore
Over 150 flights have been cancelled to and from Delhi and passengers have been alerted of traffic restrictions