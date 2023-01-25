Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Flight fares, packages to soar for popular destinations

Caucasian countries, Western Balkans among favourite destinations for residents during the long weekend

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM

Airfares and tourist packages to many popular destinations are set to increase nearly two-fold for the upcoming long weekend as many residents plan their vacation during the Eid break. However, travel agents are sorting out affordable vacation deals to fit customers’ pockets.

According to the Wizz Air website, the round-trip airfare for Yerevan, Armenia, at present is Dh750. However, during the Eid break, it goes up to over Dh1,200. Similarly, the airfare to Tirana in Albania from Abu Dhabi is Dh520 for a roundtrip, but for the long weekend, the fare is around Dh1,100. The pristine hotspot destination Maldives is comparatively cheaper now as a two-way ticket is priced at Dh660 currently. However, the fare rises to more than Dh1,400 during the Eid break.

Considering a 3-night, 4-day package to Caucasian countries, the packages on the Air Arabia website start at Dh1,300. However, the starting price during the break is Dh3,000. The lowest package deal presently to Tbilisi and Gaduari in Georgia is priced at Dh1,561 for three nights and four days, with an increase of nearly 100 per cent during the long weekend. Similarly, a package to Baku starts at Dh1,398 for three nights now, with an increase of 100 per cent during the Eid break.

Travel industry executives are hopeful for a better season this year and the first long weekend. “Enquiries have already begun for the Eid break, and many are booking packages with us. The most in-demand destinations are the Caucasian countries for UAE residents,” said Meenu Krishna, assistant sales manager at Rooh Travel and Tourism LLC.

“Presently, we are offering packages to many countries starting from Dh1,400. During the Eid holidays, the prices are double for the same destination and duration. The airfare during the long break is nearly double compared to the current fares,” added Krishna. Travel industry experts have also recorded a sharp increase in residents’ interest in visiting Schengen and European countries. Ranju Abraham, operations director of Tours on board Pvt Ltd, said they have been receiving heavy inquiries to visit Western Balkan countries, Switzerland and Austria. “Residents who have explored the Caucasian region plan for Europe tour, and the two countries are the most preferred ones,” said Abraham.

“The current price for an inclusive package to Switzerland is nearly Dh6,000 for five nights and six days. However, the Schengen visa should be applied for by the tourist. We are hoping for no fluctuation in the airfare,” said Abraham.

