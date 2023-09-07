Dubai airline announces new daily service to popular Arab destination

The airline issued an advisory informing passengers of the cancellation and get in touch with the local office for rebooking options
A Dubai-based carrier has today announced the launch of flights to Cairo, Egypt.
The daily flight to Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport (SPX) will start from October 28, 2023 and will support the growing demand for travel between Cairo and Dubai.
With the launch of daily flights to Cairo, flydubai will serve the Egyptian market with a total of 17 weekly flights, including the daily operations to Alexandria Borg El Arab International Airport (HBE).
FZ 191 from Dubai to Cairo will depart at 11.05pm and arrive at 2:15am. FZ 192 from Cairo to Dubai will depart at 3.15am and arrive at its destination at 7.40am.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to SPX start from Dh5,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,250.
Commenting on the launch of flights, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are pleased to announce the start of operations to Cairo from October. flydubai is committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism between countries and enabling more people to travel conveniently and more often. I would like to thank the authorities for their support in launching operations to Cairo’s Sphinx International Airport, and we look forward to growing the traffic on this new entry point to the city over the years.”
Sphinx International Airport is located on the road between Cairo and Alexandria, forty-five kilometres from the pyramids of Giza.
