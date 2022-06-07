Sharjah: Smart toll gates for trucks to eliminate traffic congestion

Executive Council approves draft to introduce electronic system

File photo

By Wam Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 5:42 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 10:46 PM

The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) on Tuesday approved a draft to introduce smart truck toll gates that will on contribute to eliminating traffic congestion and speed up the process used by heavy vehicles at gates.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SEC.

The electronic system for truck toll gates will also contribute to reducing parking time of trucks, prevent congestion, monitor movement, and reduce errors at gates.

The present gates are used to organise truck traffic, collect fees and allocate to them to develop and maintain damaged road network on a regular basis.

The SEC also discussed a report that evaluated the commercial centre in Sharjah. The report included the urban growth of the city and the expansion of residential, commercial and industrial areas.

The Council also reviewed a report on the achievements of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation "Ruwad" for the year 2021. According to the report, the total value of project financing until the year 2021 was more than Dh31 million, including direct or indirect financing from the Foundation in cooperation with the Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The report included statistics on the growth of projects in all cities and regions of the emirate, which amounted to 957 projects.

It also included the value of project exemptions from government fees, which amounted to more than Dh6 million, in addition to the contribution of government procurement to supporting projects by more than Dh1 million.