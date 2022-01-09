Over 2,200 cabs added to Dubai Taxi fleet

APTA also reduced the capacity of commuters and adhered to all preventive measures during the pandemic
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will add 2,219 new vehicles, including 1,775 hybrid ones, to the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) fleet.
Hybrid vehicles are a greener option that are powered by both fuel and electricity. The total number of hybrid vehicles in the Dubai Taxi fleet is now 4,105, which is about 71 per cent of the total number of cabs operated by the DTC.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “The procurement of new vehicles is in line with DTC’s efforts to uplift the calibre of Dubai taxi services and deliver a unique taxi experience that eases the mobility of residents and tourists. The step contributes to providing diverse service options characterised by comfort and care in stylish vehicles across a wide spectrum of taxi services including limousine, airport taxis, and women & family taxis, among others.”
The strategic plan of the DTC (2021-23) encompasses 51 initiatives. The plan envisages transforming 5 per cent of the taxi fleet to autonomous vehicles by 2023 and increasing the proportion of eco-friendly vehicles to as much as 56 per cent.
