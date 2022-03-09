Dubai: Travel between tourist attractions, residential communities for as little as Dh2

UAE’s hi-tech passenger trains will have swanky coaches with stylish interiors and comfortable seats
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched two marine transport lines that connect the latest tourist destinations and residential communities.
The first line shuttles between two tourist and recreational areas: Bluewaters Island and the Marina. The service operates from Monday to Friday from 4.50pm to 11.25pm; and during the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 4.10pm to 11.45pm. The fare is set at Dh5.
The second line connects the residential areas at the Dubai Creek Marina (Creek Harbour Station), with the surrounding attractions at the Dubai Festival City, during weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 4pm to 11.55pm, with a tariff of Dh2.
The RTA said it is in the process of linking Souk Al Marfa on Deira Island with Dubai Creek through the ferry and traditional abras. The new line is scheduled launch soon.
Dubai’s marine transport services consist of the Dubai Ferry, abras, and the water taxi on demand.
“This coordination between the Maritime Transport Department and real estate developers stems from the keenness to continuously improve services to meet customer needs and expectations. It also seeks to measure up to the objectives of Dubai and RTA’s strategic goals to improve the wellbeing of residents,” the RTA said.
