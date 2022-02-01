Dubai: RTA launches new on-demand bus service from today

Passengers can travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new route from today (Feb 1, 2022) for the Bus-on-Demand service at Al Nahda to meet the growing demand for the service.
The service will run during weekdays (Monday to Thursday) from 05:00am to midnight. On Friday and Saturday, the service will run from 05:00am to 01:00am (of the following day), and on Sunday, the service will operate from 10:00am to 01:00am (of the following day).
The fare will be Dh5 per rider and Dh2 per additional rider.
In response to the increasing demand from bus riders and following extensive field studies, RTA decided to launch a new route.
The service will be available through the smart App,Dubai Bus-on- Demand, at Apple Store and Google Play Store on smartphones and gadgets.
The 10-seater buses are deployed to operate on flexible routes and timings.
Drivers of these buses can communicate with the service requesters through the App to identify the nearest points.
These buses will also reduce the walking distance and the waiting time of customers and improve their experience of using premium buses.
From an operational perspective, the buses are smaller in size, consume less fuel and have smart a scheduling system that reduces the number of wasted kilometres.
Regarding the environment, the service cuts carbon emissions and limits the journeys of private vehicles of the covered areas.
Currently, there are 13 minibuses deployed to run the service in certain areas of Dubai namely Al Barsha, Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Academic City.
These buses are convenient and fit the needs of the public as they are accessible and can have flexible routes to suit certain categories. The service strategy is to serve areas with low demand for public transport, and reduce the operational costs, thanks to the fixed service schedules.
