Dubai: Expect delays on Sheikh Zayed Road tomorrow

RTA warns of heavy traffic from midnight to 10am

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 10:51 AM

Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 11:03 AM

Motorists can expect delays on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, warns RTA.

A tweet from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Saturday says there will be traffic on the arterial road towards Sharjah between the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street and Qarn Al Sabkha Road.

Drivers can expect the delay on August 28 from 12am to 10am.

Authorities have warned drivers to be careful in the area and follow directional signs to reach their destination.

