Dubai: Expect delays on Sheikh Zayed Road tomorrow

Incidents could have been avoided if motorists abided by traffic laws, says officer
Motorists can expect delays on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, warns RTA.
A tweet from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Saturday says there will be traffic on the arterial road towards Sharjah between the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street and Qarn Al Sabkha Road.
Drivers can expect the delay on August 28 from 12am to 10am.
Authorities have warned drivers to be careful in the area and follow directional signs to reach their destination.
ALSO READ:
Incidents could have been avoided if motorists abided by traffic laws, says officer
A rider must wear a protective helmet and reflective clothing at night
Ridership on both the Red and Green Lines reached 109.1 million: RTA
Drivers will also receive four black points on their license for other activities that would distract them
RTA call centre received 44,062 reports of items lost in taxis in six months
They detail procedures to assess, review and standardise vehicular speed
Overlapping traffic spots on Ras Al Khor Road to be eliminated, says RTA
Minimum fares have dropped to Dh15.50 from Dh17.50