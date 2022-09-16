Abu Dhabi introduces 3,000 new parking spaces for motorcycles

Here is how much it would cost if approved after an extensive traffic study
More than 3,000 new parking spaces for motorcycles have been introduced in Abu Dhabi to ease parking woes for residents.
The Integrated Transport Centre has stressed that developing the infrastructure for motorcycle parking is part of its strategy to facilitate the movement of community members, raise customer satisfaction and preserve their comfort and convenience.
“These parking lots also contribute to reducing the random parking of motorcycles and enhancing the safety of the community, as 3,025 parking spaces have been completed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, designated for motorcycles, until the end of last month,” the ITC said in a statement.
ITC officials have also called on motorcyclists to abide by the regulations and instructions for using public parking. They stress that motorcycles in a wrong parking will be subject to legal action.
There has been a significant increase in the number of motorcycles in the capital over the recent years, especially for the delivery services and the riders find it hard for find parking spaces for the bikes especially in the city centre.
