US: Serena Williams' retirement on hold after win over world number two

Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday, to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2, and move into the third round of the US Open, putting her retirement plans on pause. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams, and the 40-year-old American's relentless will to win was on full display during an absorbing two hours and 27 minutes of unexpected high-quality, breathless intensity, and drama.
Williams had signalled her intention to retire earlier this month, saying that she was "evolving away from tennis", but never confirming the US Open as her final event.
Any farewell has now been put on hold with Williams back on the centre court — on Thursday — for a doubles match with her older sister Venus, followed by a third round clash with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who was a 1-6 6-2 7-5 winner over Russia's Evgeniya Rodina.
