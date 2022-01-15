Three judges at Australian court to hear Djokovic visa challenge

Government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister 'will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation'
Tennis4 days ago
Three judges at the Federal Court of Australia will hear Novak Djokovic’s challenge against the government’s cancellation of his visa at a hearing on Sunday that could deliver the final on a saga that has gripped the country and the sporting world.
The unvaccinated tennis superstar is hoping to be allowed to stay to play in the Australian Open, which commences on Monday, in a bid to win a record 21 Grand Slams.
“This matter will be heard by a full court of the Federal Court of Australia comprised of Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice Anthony Besanko and Justice David O’Callaghan,” the court said on Saturday.
A decision made by the full court will be final and parties won’t be able to appeal against the verdict.
ALSO READ:
Government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister 'will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation'
Tennis4 days ago
Despite stoking controversy for his vaccine scepticism, Djokovic made early donations in Serbia to help fight the coronavirus pandemic
Tennis4 days ago
If he ends up defending his title and getting to 21 slams, it'll be one of the greatest tennis stories ever told, said India's former player Somdev
Tennis4 days ago
The 34-year-old vaccine sceptic has never revealed his Covid-19 immunisation status
Tennis5 days ago
Nadal saved a set point in the first-set tie-break and fought back from a break down in the second set, before closing out the match in one hour 44 minutes
Tennis5 days ago
Djokovic has spent four days in immigration detention ahead of his appeal against a removal order issued by the Australian Border Force
Tennis5 days ago
The tennis star is hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting in Melbourne on January 17
Tennis5 days ago
Djokovic received calls from his native Serbia, including from his parents and the president, who hoped to boost his spirits on the holiday
Tennis1 week ago