Nadal delighted with 'special' title win on return from injury

The Serbian will not travel to Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup next week
Tennis2 weeks ago
Former world number one Rafael Nadal said his title win at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Sunday was one to cherish, as the Spaniard made a successful return to competition from a niggling foot injury that had kept him out for nearly four months.
The 35-year-old captured his 89th career title after seeing off American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6) 6-3 in the final of the ATP 250 event ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 17.
Nadal saved a set point in the first-set tie-break and fought back from a break down in the second set, before closing out the match in one hour 44 minutes.
“Very happy to start the season with a title... and from where we are coming, it’s very special,” said Nadal. “Tonight I think I played my best match so far since I arrived here, without a doubt, against a very difficult player.”
Last month Nadal tested positive for COVID-19 on his return, further affecting his preparation for the Australian Open where he is aiming for his second title — and first since 2009.
“If we put everything together and analyse all the things that I went through the last five months, including the Covid, of course I am happy,” he added.
“Of course there have been still doubts, but even more doubts during a lot of months, if I will be able to be back.”
But Nadal insisted there was still much to be done as he looks to regain match sharpness and add to his tally of 20 majors, a record he currently shares with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
“Well, exactly where I would like to be is being 100% healthy... playing until the end of the season and without coming back after five, six months outside of the competition... I have a lot of things to keep improving... and I’m going to try hard.”
The Serbian will not travel to Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup next week
Tennis2 weeks ago
The Canadian is the latest player to be ruled out of the Australian Open
Tennis2 weeks ago
Spanish star Nadal said on Monday that he tested positive recently and was experiencing 'some unpleasant moments'
Tennis2 weeks ago
The 20-times Grand Slam champion said he was having some 'unpleasant moments' but was hoping to feel better soon
Tennis2 weeks ago
The tennis star was the first British woman to claim a major title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.
Tennis2 weeks ago
Nadal, 35, spent four months on the sidelines with a foot injury
Tennis3 weeks ago
Rublev initially struggled with his groundstrokes, but the Russian soon found his rhythm in the final against Andy Murray
Tennis3 weeks ago
23-time grand slam singles champion's medical team advises her against competing
Tennis1 month ago