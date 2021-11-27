Former junior Wimbledon champion Daria Snigur wins Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge in Dubai

Daria Snigur poses with the trophy after winning the final. (Supplied photo)

The Ukrainian will stay back in Dubai for another two days before leaving for Kiev to prepare for the 2022 Australian Open

By Team KT Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 7:18 PM

Former junior Wimbledon champion Daria Snigur was second time lucky as she swept aside Kristina Kucova 6-3, 6-0 in under an hour to become the singles champion at the 24th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge, on Saturday.

A losing finalist at this tournament in 2019, the 19-year-old Snigur was on song from the start giving her opponent from Slovakia very little time to settle in.

After an early exchange of breaks, Snigur got a second break in the fifth and then held for 4-2. A third break in the ninth game with some effortless shot-making saw the focused Ukrainian run away with the set 6-3 in just 35 minutes.

Shaikh Hasher Al Maktoum, President of UAE Tennis Federation, gave away the trophies to the winners along with Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Chairman of Habtoor Group.

“I was nervous at the start as that loss of 2019 was popping up in my mind. Then surprisingly I found that Kristina too wasn’t playing easy, and that’s when I got my confidence and I took my chances and went for my shots,” Snigur said later.

If the first set was a contest, then the second was totally lop-sided as the teenager registered breaks in the second, fourth and sixth to complete her victory in a mere 54 minutes.

As soon as Kucova had sent a forehand long, Snigur fell to the ground and threw her hands in the air celebrating her triumph.

“For me this win is so huge. Dubai is a place I have considered my home as most of the good things have happened to me right here. Next year I want to return here for the Dubai Open and see where I stand among the bigger players,” Snigur related.

On the junior tour, Snigur has a career-high ranking of No.2 that was achieved at the end of October 2019 after reaching the final of the ITF Junior Finals. Earlier in July the same year, she became the second Ukrainian junior champion at Wimbledon after Kateryna Bondarenko.

The Ukrainian will stay back in Dubai for another two days before leaving for Kiev to continue with her pre-season build-up before the 2022 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Anna Danilina and Viktoria Kuzmova lived up to their top billing as the first-seeded pair fought from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 against Angelina Gabueva and Anastasia Zakharova to claim the doubles crown on Saturday.