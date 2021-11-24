China urges 'certain people' to stop 'politicisation' of Peng Shuai situation

The tennis star re-appeared over the weekend in Beijing and held a video call with International Olympic Committee president.

By Reuters Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 9:17 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 9:23 AM

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that "certain people" should stop the "malicious hyping" and "politicisation" of the issue of tennis star Peng Shuai, as foreign governments and organisations continue to raise questions around her wellbeing.

The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that a former senior official had sexually assaulted her.

She re-appeared over the weekend in Beijing and held a video call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday.

"This is not a diplomatic matter," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

"I believe everyone will have seen she has recently attended some public activities and also held a video call with IOC President Bach. I hope certain people will cease malicious hyping, let alone politicisation."