The tennis star's lawyers said they would argue that his client's deportation could be a threat to public health by fanning anti-vaccine sentiment
Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Colombian Camila Osorio to reach the second round of the Australian Open 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
The Japanese former world number one looked all business as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set but a first hold of serve invigorated Osorio, who then started chasing down everything Osaka threw at her.
Osaka needed to save two break points to hold serve for the first set and faced two more in the second stanza before overpowering the inexperienced world number 50 with her aggressive shots from the baseline.
"It always feels special to come back here," said the 13th seed, who will next face Dayana Yastremska or Madison Brengle as she seeks her third Melbourne Park title.
"I thought she played amazing. Overall I'm just happy to be here, I'm happy to see everybody in the audience and I hope we gave you a great performance."
Djokovic was included in the Australian Open draw on Thursday, but uncertainty hangs over his participation
Australian Immigration Minister is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa.
She was detained in Melbourne on the same visa grounds as Serbian star Novak Djokovic last week
Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation
The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian says he is now determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in six days
The governing body of men's tennis 'continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour'
