Andy Murray has no plans to retire despite earliest Wimbledon exit

The defending champion, bidding for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row, looked out-of-sorts at times against Kwon
Tennis2 days ago
Andy Murray plans to be back at Wimbledon next year despite suffering a second-round defeat to John Isner on Wednesday — his earliest-ever loss at the All England Club.
The two-time champion, 35, struggled to tame the giant American’s serve, failing to break once in the match on Centre Court and going down 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.
The British star has a stellar record at his home Grand Slam, winning the trophy in 2013 and 2016 — his previous earliest exits came in the third round in 2005 and 2021.
But the 52nd-ranked Scot said he had no plans to hang up his racquet and was in better shape than last year.
“My game was certainly in a better place,” he said. “Physically I felt good, barring the sort of 10 days post-Stuttgart (earlier this month), which was frustrating.
“I could have had a good run here. One of the reasons why improving your ranking and trying to get seeded is important, avoid playing top players and dangerous guys like that early in tournaments.”
Murray said his future plans would depend on how his body holds up.
Murray had been dogged by a catalogue of injuries in recent years, undergoing two hip operations.
“If physically I’m in a good place, yeah, I will continue to play,” he said. “But it’s not easy to keep my body in optimal condition to compete at the highest level.”
The former world number one looked to be heading out in straight sets against Isner but clawed his way back into the contest by taking the third-set tie-break, celebrating wildly in front of his passionate fans.
But, crucially, he was broken in the fifth game of the fourth set by the 20th seed, leaving him with an enormous uphill task.
Isner, 37, made no mistake, firing down another barrage of aces to come out on top for the first time in nine meetings between the pair.
The 2018 semifinalist unleashed 36 aces and 82 winners in total.
“I am most definitely not a better tennis player than Andy Murray,” said Isner, gracious in victory. “I might have been a little bit better than him today.”
The defending champion, bidding for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row, looked out-of-sorts at times against Kwon
Tennis2 days ago
The Tunisian, the first Arab woman to win a WTA 1000 tournament, reached a career-high ranking of second before the start of Wimbledon
Tennis2 days ago
ATP and WTA, who control the men's and women's tennis, removed ranking points from Wimbledon after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow's conflict with Ukraine
Tennis3 days ago
Williams hasn't played a singles tie on tour since limping out of Wimbledon in tears in the first round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 2021
Tennis4 days ago
The WTA 500 tournament was the first competitive event for Williams since she limped out of her first round match at last year's Wimbledon
Tennis1 week ago
The Spaniard had not played a competitive match on grass since his 2019 semifinal loss at Wimbledon to Roger Federer
Tennis1 week ago
The former world number one had not played competitive tennis since limping out of last year's first round match at Wimbledon
Tennis1 week ago
Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam have banned players from Russia and Belarus following Moscow's conflict with Ukraine
Tennis1 week ago