UAE maintains global lead in Fibre to the Home penetration

Published: Wed 25 May 2022

The UAE is ranked number one for the highest Fibre to the Home (FTTH) penetration among all its counterparts, maintaining consistent leadership since 2016, according to the leading industry body FTTH Council.

The council published its annual report that showcases the countries with the highest fibre optic network penetration globally. The report highlighted UAE as the number one country with its fibre network coverage surpassing Singapore, China, South Korea and Hongkong.

The data from the report showcases 20 countries that have achieved penetration rates higher than 50 per cent. The global top 5 ranking is led by UAE with 97 per cent, followed by Singapore (95.8 per cent), China (94.9 per cent), South Korea (91.1 per cent) and Hong Kong(86.2 per cent).

Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e&, has always led with its network as a backbone to its long-term strategy to enable and drive digital transformation. Today’s announcement is a testament to the fact that it has maintained consistent leadership in FTTH penetration setting a benchmark in the global telecom industry. This achievement was only possible due to the continuous support and vision of the UAE leadership in the development and modernisation of the infrastructure.

Etisalat UAE has continuously invested in digital transformation, the mobile and fibre network. This has led to the launch of innovative services meeting the growing demand and changing requirements of Etisalat UAE’s customers.

“Our commitment to staying aligned with the UAE leadership’s digitalisation ambitions has empowered us to provide best-in-class innovative solutions, harness advanced technologies such as 5G, and maintain our cutting-edge telecom infrastructure offerings,” Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat UAE, said.

“We are in the era of the ‘connectivity renaissance’ – the prime time to take advantage of the limitless possibilities ahead of us so that we can imagine, innovate and implement ideas that will drive smart connectivity and maximise value creation for our customers in all segments. The network forms a significant component of this digital transformation journey. Etisalat UAE has also continuously focused on investing in innovation and next-generation technologies and services to expand its infrastructure.”

In today’s connected world, with the greater need for computing and connectivity capabilities, such an advanced network is required as it also enables the implementation of futuristic technologies like augmented reality, robotics and artificial intelligence. Consumers are able to experience high performance and capabilities required in advanced gaming, streaming, applications and entertainment with a high-speed network.

For enterprises, digital transformation will play a pivotal role in enabling the support of advanced use cases, applications and technologies. This will be key to bring success and next level of development leading Etisalat UAE to play a greater role in digital lives of consumers and enterprises. This forms the backbone of a robust and one of the most advanced networks in the region and the world.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to operate led by Etisalat UAE in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology.

To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

