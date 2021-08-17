Technology | 17 Aug 2021

#StarTech: A digital platform to translate sign language

'I HEAR YOU' is an Abu Dhabi-based mobile and web application start-up with sign language keyboard & 3D Character animations to translate sign language to text/audio and from text/audio to sign language, creating a bi-directional communication channel. I HEAR YOU is all about empowering community inclusion and certainly builds bridges of communication and renders greater inclusion for the deaf-mute community, enabling everyone to be heard.