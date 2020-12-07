Technology (videos)
Technology | 7 Dec 2020

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid hailing from London

Men may or may not be from Mars, but Adran - the blue humanoid, will certainly make you believe he is from Mars! The 37-year-old humanoid is developed using advanced software, sensors, artificial skin and animatronics. While he hails from London, Adran is from the future and claims to travel back and forth between Mars and Earth.
