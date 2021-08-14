Twitter making contrast changes as users report eye strain, migraines

The company said in a post that it is making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes "because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities"

After several users reported eye strain, headaches and even migraines owing to the high visual contrast in new Twitter design with buttons, links and new font called Chirp, the micro-blogging platform on Saturday announced to change the contrast on all buttons.

The company said in a post that it is making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes “because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities”.

“We’re listening and iterating. We’ve identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix,” the Twitter Accessibility account posted.

After Twitter announced a new redesign of its website with a new font this week, some users took to the platform saying it is difficult for them to read the posts.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let us change the font back. It’s incredibly difficult for me to read with, and it physically hurts to look at it,” posted one user.

“Same. I can’t believe they claimed this would be easier to read because it is definitely much harder to read,” said another.

Earlier, Twitter announced that it was rolling out its Chirp font to the Twitter app and feed.

The company detailed the Chirp font as one part of a broader brand refresh, unveiled in January, and now it said that it is ready to be used.

“Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique and focused on you and what you are talking about,” the company said.

Account verification programme

Twitter has once again halted its account verification programme, saying that it aims to improve the application and review process to give users that elusive blue badge.

The announcement came after Twitter admitted last month it permanently suspended a “small number” of fake accounts it mistakenly verified after re-launching its public verification programme.

“We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process,” the company said in a tweet late on Friday.

“For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience,” the micro-blogging platform added.

Last month, Twitter said it mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts.

“We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question, and removed their verified badge, under our platform manipulation and spam policy,” it had said in a statement.

Twitter in May relaunched its new verification application process, beginning with six categories, and review public applications globally to help users earn the blue badge on the micro-blogging platform.

Inundated with applications, Twitter later paused its blue badge verification programme within a week of its launch, saying it is now rolling in verifications requests that has reached it.

Twitter previously suspended the verification way back in 2017, before relaunching it this year.

The company relaunched the verification programme with six categories -- government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

Twitter said that it will introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics and religious leaders. — IANS