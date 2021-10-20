Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG sign partnership for digital solutions
Sahab Smart Solutions, operating under the Sharjah Asset Management, has inked a strategic partnership with Software AG to provide a vital boost to the UAE’s digital initiatives and assist with realising the country’s aspirations for a completely digitally powered future.
The agreement was signed by Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Sahab Smart Solutions and Rami Kichli, VP of the Gulf and Levant region at Software AG at Gitex Global 2021. Under this strategic partnership, Sahab will continue to power entities to capitalize on the power of data and the digital experience via Software AG’s Integration and Business & IT Transformation technologies and its industry leading IoT platform. This will further revolutionise systems and processes and facilitate increased agility, speed, response and scalability.
Speaking about the partnership, Amin Al Zarouni, CEO, Sahab Smart Solutions, said: “Our mission has always focused on exploring, sourcing, customizing and implementing leading digital solutions. The challenges entities face on their digital transformation journeys are often large and complex, and when combined with the fragmentation common in the IoT space, they can be extremely difficult to overcome.”
He added: “Combining Software AG’s deep-rooted experience in Integration, Business and IoT technologies and Sahab’s expertise as a digital transformation systems integrator, will provide a seamless connectivity fabric for UAE’s digital transformation journey. Our goal is to eliminate the enormous burden of sourcing, developing and integrating a variety of technologies faced by entities and offer cost effective means to manage IoT solutions.”
Rami Kichli said: “We’re pleased to embark on this journey that will empower the UAE to deliver cutting edge government services to citizens, residents and visitors. UAE’s rapid innovation initiatives, streamlined across various emirates across the nation, through the adoption of advanced technologies are aligned with the country’s national goals of embracing the future and emerging as a world-class city along with the other emirates for a unified UAE vision.”
Kichli continued: “At Software AG, our mission is to boost entities to become truly connected enterprises, integrate everything and grow the ecosystem. Integration and Business & IT transformation is key to organisations that accelerate innovation and embrace emerging technology trends to build cities of the future. We’re certain that these solutions will act as a robust platform to deliver a 100 per cent digitised system and seamless experiences ahead.”
Software AG’s Integration and Business & IT Transformation (BITT) platforms via ARIS, Alfabet and webMethods will be leveraged via this association and Cumulocity IoT will be applied to boost IoT uptake and implementation across UAE in addition to other solutions that will be implemented to drive UAE’s digital agenda.
