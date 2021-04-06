- EVENTS
Has your Facebook data been leaked? Check here
Information of half a billion users was leaked earlier this week.
Facebook users can check if their account has ever been breached by simply putting their e-mail address onto www.haveibeenpwned.com.
The independent third-party website will allow users to determine if their email was one of the half a billion leaked in Facebook's data breach on Saturday.
However, only 2.5 million of the Facebook accounts that were breached included email addresses in the stolen data. So, for now, the website only checks if a user's email was stolen, despite there being a 20 per cent chance that their Facebook account had been hacked into.
The website's creator and security expert Troy Hunt said on Twitter that he's examining whether to add phone numbers.
"The primary value of the data is the association of phone numbers to identities. Whilst each record included phone, only 2.5 million contained an email address," Hunt's website said.
Facebook’s data breach on Sunday involved 533 million accounts, with users' personal information, including their full names, birthdays, phone numbers and their location, being stolen.
