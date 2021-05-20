- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Google to open first physical store in New York this summer
The internet giant takes a leaf out of Apple's play-book of operating physical stores.
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it would open its first physical store in New York City this summer, mirroring a retail approach that has helped Apple Inc rake in billions of dollars in the last two decades.
The Google store will be located in the city's Chelsea neighborhood near the its New York City campus, which houses over 11,000 employees.
Google, which has set up pop-up stores in the past to promote its products, said it would sell Pixel smartphones, Pixelbooks and Fitbit fitness trackers along with Nest smart home devices at the retail outlet.
Visitors will also be able to avail customer service for their devices and pick up their online orders at the store.
The announcement signals the internet giant has taken a leaf out of Apple's play-book of operating physical stores and providing in-person services to boost sales.
Apple, which opened its first two retail stores in Virginia in 2001, has 270 stores in the United States and many more around the world that drive its sales and also provide shoppers hands-on customer service.
-
Technology
Google to open first physical store in New York...
The internet giant takes a leaf out of Apple's play-book of operating ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Facebook running special centre to respond to...
Misinformation, hate speech and calls for violence about the conflict ... READ MORE
-
Technology
India directs WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy...
The Ministry of Electronics and IT says it's irresponsible for... READ MORE
-
Technology
Google, Samsung join hands to take on Apple Watch
US search engine giant merges its Wear OS with Korean company’s ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer vaccine for all aged 12 and above at drive-...
Last week, the UAE had approved administering Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Americas
Dh83,000 monthly salary: Indian girl gets job...
She had received multiple offers from companies like Goldman Sachs... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
After black fungus, white fungus infection...
White fungus affects lungs as well as other parts of the body, such... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued for...
This will reduce the horizontal visibility over some areas. READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued