For keeps: New Nokia phones would love to be trusted

Six new devices introduced in biggest HMD Global launch by far

HMD Global on Thursday embarked on its biggest Nokia launch ever — and the emotions were running high, so to speak.

The Finnish company announced six new smartphones across three series, as it banks on user trust and device longevity to increase its market share in a cut-throat mobile phone industry.

The Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20 and C10 are the newest additions to HMD Global's long line of the iconic brand, continuing its run of big launches since it brought Nokia back to the market in 2016.

“The past 12 months have no doubt been challenging, yet they also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step in our startup journey," Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global, said in a release.

"Our approach to technology and business is human-first and that is reflected in this new smartphone range. We want people love their phones... and we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability.”

The X series banners this batch's launch. While not labelled as flagship devices, it has a number of top-tier features, including a quad-lens camera.

The G and C series, meanwhile, cater to the intermediate- and entry-level market. Across all ranges, however, Nokia promises the durability the brand is known for, as well as an Android One experience and three years of security updates and two years of OS updates, guaranteed.

HMD Global also kept it tradition of keeping its prices affordable, with tags ranging from the C10's Dh279 to the X20's Dh1,349.

“We care about people trusting their phone... everyone deserves to feel safe. We care about people keeping their phone for longer. These products are built to last inside and out, thanks to our upgrade promises and superior durability," HMD Global chief marketing officer Stephen Taylor said.

The Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 "pushes the boundaries of the mid-range" category, both coming with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform which delivers series-defying performance and truly global 5G. It's lead cameras are at 64MP and 48MP, respectively.

The G-series, meanwhile, represents a "perfect balance" of battery, apps that matter in daily lives and other features. The C-series, while at the bottom tier, features the Android 11 Go edition, adding up to 20 per cent faster speeds and improved security features.

“Today’s milestone launch is not only the biggest launch of our portfolio so far, but it also strengthens our leadership position as a holistic mobile services provider," added Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice-president for HMD Global Mena and India.

HMD Connect, Lite Earbuds

Meanwhile, HMD Globa's new mobile network, HMD Mobile, was also introduced. Entering its very first market as an independent mobile virtual network operator, HMD Mobile follows the success of the brand’s global roaming solution, HMD Connect, which launched in March 2020. The new service launches in the UK this month, with gradual global roll-out planned.

“HMD Mobile is built on the foundation of trust, simplicity and flexibility where you only pay for the features you will use every day with no fixed-term subscriptions or premiums. This momentous launch presents our ambition to become the ultimate one-stop-shop for all your mobile needs,” said Janne Lehtosalo, vice-president of services at HMD Global.

The Nokia Lite Earbuds were also introduced, a premium-design headset that promises up to 36 hours of playback — almost double the industry standard — on six spare charges from its case.

