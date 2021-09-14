Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras

Series 7 smart watch and updated version of iPad Mini to have 5G connectivity

Apple on Tuesday announced lineup of new flagship products which includes iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, a Series 7 smart watch and an updated version of iPad Mini with 5G connectivity.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in a smartphone. Redesigned inside and out, both models introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive.

The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities never before possible on iPhone.

Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for Dh4,199 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Dh4,699 from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. Both models will be available in four finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue. Pre-orders begin September 17, with availability beginning September 24.

The new Series 7 smart watch, which is priced at $399 (Dh1,465) and be available later this autumn, has a larger display and faster charging while its updated iPad Mini looks like the higher-end iPad Air and Pro models.

Starting at just Dh1,399, the new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and smart keyboard, the intuitive iPadOS 15, and twice the storage of the previous generation. The new iPad is available to order beginning on apple.com and in stores beginning Friday, September 24.

“iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“iPad has never been more essential for working, learning, and communicating, and we’re excited to bring one of the biggest updates ever to our most popular iPad,” he said.

“With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Center Stage, and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility, and simplicity at an incredible value,” he added.

Apple also updated its base-model iPad with a new camera for working and learning from home. The base model iPad starts at $329, and the Mini starts at $499. Both will be available next week.

