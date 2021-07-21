Technology
Apple to release all 5G-enabled iPhones for 2022 lineup: Nikkei

Reuters/New York
Filed on July 21, 2021

(Reuters file)

Apple will not introduce an updated version of its iPhone Mini next year, says report.


Apple Inc will release from next year only 5G-enabled iPhones and will revamp its budget handset after for the first time in two years, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

It will start selling a 5G version of iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, the report said, adding that the budget iPhone will be powered by its A15 processor and its 5G connectivity will be enabled by Qualcomm Inc's X60 modem chip.

Apple will not introduce an updated version of its iPhone Mini next year, after it failed to become popular among consumers, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside business hours.




