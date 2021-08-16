Apple should pay Optis $300 million in patent dispute: US jury

The five patents in question were once belonged to Samsung, Panasonic and LG and were obtained by Optis, according to media reports

A jury in the US has decided that Apple should pay $300 million to Optis Wireless Technology in a patent dispute.

According to media reports, the five patents in question were once belonged to Samsung, Panasonic and LG and were obtained by Optis.

“A jury in Texas awarded $300 million in damages to Optis Wireless and its constellation of companies, to be paid by Apple because the 4G/LTE tech in its iPhones, iPads, and Watches were deemed to have infringed Optis’ communications patents,” reports The Registrar.

Last year, a jury awarded Optis $506 million in the dispute, but US District Judge Rodney Gilstrap vacated that award in April, ordering a new trial focused only on damages.

An Apple spokesperson said in a statement that “Optis makes no products and its sole business is to sue companies using patents they accumulate”.

“We will continue to defend against their attempts to extract unreasonable payments for patents they acquire,” the company spokesperson added.

According to Apple, Optis doesn’t do anything other than sue corporations like Telsa, Huawei and ZTE.

Optis claimed Apple was unwilling to give a fair royalty rate for its patented designs. — IANS