Apple makes 'big move' to India from China
Nine units shifted to country during Covid-19 pandemic as other tech giants also looking to set up units, Indian minister says.
At least nine units of Apple have moved from China to India during the pandemic heralding a major boost for manufacturing industries in the country, said a top Indian minister.
Union IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking at the inaugural session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit held virtually on Thursday, said “nine operating units, along with component makers, shifted from China to India” as the manufacturing world was looking at alternative destinations.
Earlier while addressing a “In view of the enormous success in accelerating mobile manufacturing, we came with the big idea of production-linked incentive (PLI),” he was quoted in a report in the Times of India.
Prasad had earlier said that mobile phones and components worth Rs 11.5 trillion woud be produced in India in the next five years under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.
“Under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, around 22 companies have applied. These companies will produce mobile phones and components in India worth Rs 11.5 trillion in the coming five years, out of which products worth Rs 700,000 crores will be exported," Prasad said told a press conference in Delhi.
The minister also said earlier that tech giants like Samsung, Foxcon, Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron were keen on setting up units in country under the PLI scheme.
-
Technology
Apple makes 'big move' to India from China
Nine units shifted to country during Covid-19 pandemic as other tech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Google launches strong encryption for Android...
Google's move is part of an upgrade from SMS to the Rich... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi to invest $20 billion in AI by 2030
Saudi Arabia has been trying to diversify its economy which has been... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Filipino bags award for creating usable energy...
Carvey Ehren Maigue wins James Dyson award for his clean energy... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews