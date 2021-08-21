Apple developing new home products

The company has increased hiring to bolster its product development and retail operations arms over the past few months, according to an analysis of Apple job listings conducted by GlobalData

Hiring data suggests Apple is developing a host of new home products and services while preparing for a swell of retail customers ahead of an expected “iPhone 13” launch.

The company has increased hiring to bolster its product development and retail operations arms over the past few months, according to an analysis of Apple job listings conducted by GlobalData, reports AppleInsider.

Apple’s job postings, which are readily accessible through the company’s website, increased 78 per cent year-over-year in July.

While the tech giant routinely advertises for roles attached to the development of “new products,” that category grew from 130 jobs in March to more than 270 jobs in July.

Of note, a listing for “Product Manager, Home Services” hints at work on in-the-home products like Apple TV, HomePod mini and HomeKit.

The post noted ideal candidates must have work experience with home services providers, builders and technology providers, pointing to an ongoing evolution of the HomeKit platform.

A recent report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners found Apple’s HomePod and HomePod mini accounted for just a sliver of the overall smart speaker market, with Amazon’s Echo line gobbling up a 69 per cent share.

Apple is rumoured to be working on next-generation designs for its at-home suite of hardware including a HomePod with an integrated touch screen and an Apple TV with a built-in camera and HomePod speaker capabilities.

A significant portion of the new listings in July — more than 370 posts — were retail positions. The uptick is thought to be related to the reopening of US stores and the launch of upcoming products this fall. — IANS