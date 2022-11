Visa terminates global debit card agreements with FTX

The two companies had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked debit cards in 40 new countries

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 9:36 AM

On Sunday, Visa Inc — the world's largest payments processor —said it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

"The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters.

"We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their US debit card program is being wound down by their issuer."

FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries.

