Visa and Crypto.com fuse football, art and NFTs ahead of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with all auction proceeds benefitting UK charity Street Child United

From left: Staurt Isted, Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Tim Cahill and Akshay Chopra at the event. - supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 3:17 PM

Visa last week unveiled Visa Masters of Movement, a hybrid experience featuring a pre-event NFT auction and immersive activation for fans at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Visa Masters of Movement auction features digital art inspired by iconic goals from five legendary footballers that have been minted into unique NFTs, available now on Crypto.com. Later this month, the Visa Masters of Movement experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha and will allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements.

"Visa Masters of Movement is a unique recreation of the experience of seeing iconic movements in digital art form. What we want to show is that the Visa network enables fluid and seamless movement of money around the world, just as the best football players move across the pitch," said Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa's Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the GCC at Visa. "As the world comes together to celebrate FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Visa is proud to partner with Crypto.com to uplift the local communities by supporting Street Child United."

Akshay Chopra, Vice President and Head of Innovation & Design at Visa Central Europe, Middle East and Africa, added: “Now at the centre of payments conversations globally, NFTs have given new impetus for the creator economy, particularly in art and sports. As the region that minted Visa’s first NFT globally, we are delighted that the Masters of Movement NFTs are being launched at our CEMEA Innovation Center, and excited to be able to share this amazing experience with everyone, everywhere.”

Bid Now on Crypto.com

Till November 8 (9:00pm GMT), football fans can bid on the Visa Masters of Movement NFTs on Crypto.com. The auction brings together five unique works of art inspired by iconic FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup goals from Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez minted into NFTs. The digital artwork was designed using an algorithm by award-winning XK Studios which transformed the iconic movements into dynamic works of art.

Fans with the highest bid for each NFT at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet along with a high-quality printable art file and signed memorabilia from the legendary player featured in the NFT. Visa will grant all auction proceeds to Street Child United, a charitable organization incorporated and operating in the United Kingdom, whose mission is to tackle the widespread stigma that street-connected children face globally.

“We are thrilled to partner with Visa to give fans a new way to engage with and experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ while benefiting Street Child United,” said Stuart Isted, General Manager, Middle East and Africa at Crypto.com. “it’s an honor to partner with such iconic global brands and football legends to bring the game to life through art.”