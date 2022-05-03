UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator

Telsa chief reached an agreement to buy the platform for roughly $44 billion
Tech6 days ago
Britain is poised to shelve plans to provide statutory powers to a new technology regulator, in a blow to global efforts to curb the dominance of internet companies, including Google and Facebook, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The government’s new legislative programme is not expected to include a bill to provide statutory underpinning to the digital markets unit that is based within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the FT reported, citing people briefed on the situation.
The CMA and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.
The UK announced in 2020 a plan to set up the digital markets unit in order to impose a new competition regime to prevent Google and Facebook from using their dominance to push out smaller firms and disadvantage consumers.
The Queen’s Speech due on May 10, which will outline the government’s legislative programme for the coming year, is not expected to include a bill that would provide the unit with statutory powers, the FT reported.
The CMA had called for tougher rules to check the dominance of tech giants in 2020, a year after it began a probe into the influence of the US platforms and how they collected and used personal data and consumers’ interest.
In 2019, Google and Facebook accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the UK’s digital advertising spending of about 14 billion pounds ($17.5 billion), helped by their large user and data bases and deep pockets, the CMA had said.
ALSO READ:
Telsa chief reached an agreement to buy the platform for roughly $44 billion
Tech6 days ago
The former CEO in a series of tweets said that 'taking it back from Wall Street' was the correct first step
Tech6 days ago
Named CEO in November, his total compensation for 2021 was $30.4 million
Tech6 days ago
Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go: Parag Agrawal
Tech6 days ago
'Excession' the company was staffed by 'essentially two people' in 2019
Tech1 week ago
It features demos for its VR headset and video calling device Portal, as well as Ray-Ban smart glasses
Tech1 week ago
'Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go,' Parag Agrawal, CEO, tells employees
Tech1 week ago
The Group plans to invest capital up to US$100 million for the project
Tech1 week ago