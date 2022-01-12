UAE: Microsoft Outlook services down for users; tech giant confirms outage

A potential networking problem may be contributing to the issue, it said

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 12:21 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 12:37 PM

Several users on Wednesday reported facing an outage in Microsoft Outlook services in the UAE.

Taking to social media, users complained of being unable to access their emails via web or mobile browsers, requesting the tech giant to resolve the issue at the earliest as it was "affecting business" operations.

"Somebody, please confirm if Outlook is actually down or am I losing my mind?! (sic)" wrote one frustrated user.

Real-time outage monitoring website Downdetector also recorded over 500 complaints by 10.45am on Wednesday.

Microsoft has confirmed an ongoing issue affecting "the ability for users to access their mailbox within the UAE". The matter is being investigated, it said.

The tech giant indicated that a "potential networking problem" may be contributing to the issue. "We're analysing networking data to validate the scope of the problem... We're continuing to work on understanding the source of the problem and developing a mitigation plan," it said.

ALSO READ: