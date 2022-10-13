UAE: Drones that can deliver food, documents to be trialled in Abu Dhabi

The unmanned aerial vehicles will be carrying parcels and documents to specified Emirates Post sites in the Capital

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 4:31 PM

Three UAE organisations are set to collaborate on a trial programme that will see drones flying around Abu Dhabi for deliveries.

Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of AD Ports Group; Emirates Post Group, the UAE's official postal operator; and SkyGo, an aerial logistics provider, will be deploying drones to carry parcels and documents to specified postal sites across the emirate.

The goal is to provide a sustainable, user-friendly service that can deliver medical supplies, fresh food, and documents as fast as possible — while providing real-time tracking.

Details of the trial programme will be released towards the end of the year, with a full commercial offering planned for launch in the next year, pending approval.

A digital marketplace called Margo Hub will be facilitating online transactions between customers and Emirates Post. SkyGo will provide drone solutions.

"Drone services could enable greater convenience and faster delivery times for customers across Abu Dhabi, while ensuring a positive environmental impact," said Dr Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO for digital cluster and Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group.

This explorative drone project "represents an efficient and environmentally responsible solution for the delivery of small to medium-sized packages", said Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post.

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, CEO of SkyGo, added: “This is yet another step in the process of transforming global trade to becoming more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally responsible.”

