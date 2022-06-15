UAE: Demand for big screen TVs on the rise ahead of Fifa World Cup

South Korean brand introduces new lineup as soccer fans look to upgrade to latest model

For immersive sound and a next generation viewing experiences, customers can now choose among a wide array of smart devices including The Neo QLED, The Freestyle and more. — Supplied photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 3:09 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 4:15 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics on Wednesday introduced its innovative technologies for latest TV lineup ahead of Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year to capitlise on higher sales opportunities in the region.

The South Korean brand’s 2022 TV lineup, which included its newest Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs, The Freestyle and 2022 soundbars, are expected to catch the attention of soccer fans who are anxiously waiting to see the world cup matches either live in the stadium or on big TV screens at home.

“We have received number of enquiries about the latest TV lineup as most of the residents are willing to upgrade their devices or buy a bigger screen,” Mustafa Sadick, regional director and head of Visual Display Group at Samsung Gulf Electronics, told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of an event in Dubai.

The UAE retailers and leading market players said there is a spike in enquiries about the big screen TV models as most of the residents are planning to buy a new screen or up-grade the existing model to watch Fifa World Cup matches at home.

The worldwide market for smart home devices recorded year-on-year growth of 10.3 per cent during the third quarter of 2021 with more than 221.8 million device shipments, according to the International Data Corporation.

Video entertainment devices such as smart TVs and streaming players maintained the largest volume of shipments in the third quarter, accounting for 35.3 per cent of all shipments, it added.

“Yes, there is a higher demand for big screens as most of the customers opt for TV screens starting 55-inch to up to 85-inch as they have more options available in the market,” Sadick said.

In reply to a question, he said Samsung premier smart TV price range start from as low as Dh1,700 and go as high as Dh60,000 depending on the size and other features of the devices.

“We also have a MicroLED TV in 110-inch for high-end customers that may cost up to Dh550,000. This is an exciting time for us at Samsung as we make available the latest technologies for all of our customers, and I am delighted to be announcing their availability across the UAE,” he said.

With advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, and customizable accessories, the brand’s 2022 lineup brings the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to reality with life-like images, immersive sound, and hyper-personalised experiences, according to Samsung.

“Our 2022 lineup is breaking down barriers of viewership, seamlessly bringing together the highest sensory experiences to all our customers. The highly immersive capabilities of the new products allow customers to showcase the ambient colours and sound of their choice as our smart devices were also designed to showcase it all: whether a painting, design or even as a party companion of choice,” said Sadick.

Thanks to the Neo Quantum Processor and the advancements in picture technology and sound it delivers, the 2022 Neo QLED provides some of the most pristine images and immersive soundscapes possible. The TV also features Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence picture quality algorithm. This technological advancement creates a greater sense of realism by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background to create a sense of depth.

Additionally, Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. The TV features the new and intuitive Game Bar in Game Mode, allowing players to easily adjust the screen’s aspect ratio, check input lag, and connect wireless headsets, while gameplay is optimised through the Samsung AI processor.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com