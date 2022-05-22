S22 Ultra 5G to retain Samsung supremacy in smartphone market

South Korean mobile phone manufacturer’s latest devise is considered one of the best smartphones currently available in the global markets because of its key features that serve professionals as well as passionate amateurs across the globe

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 3:41 PM Last updated: Sun 22 May 2022, 4:03 PM

Samsung Electronics recently market its latest premium device S22 Ultra 5G to retain its supremacy in the smartphone market.

At a first glance, the sleek design of the latest flagship product of the world's biggest mobile phone manufacturer gives an impressive look and performs beyond expectations. The devise, which has the best of both the S and the Note series, delivers a built-in S Pen, brighter display and lots of camera upgrades in addition to a powerful chipset and faster charging system.

The S22 Ultra 5G smartphone's real strength hides in its photography segment thanks to a bigger main sensor for better low-light pictures, an AI-enabled portrait mode and a new super clear lens. It is considered one of the best smartphones currently available in the global markets because of its key features that serve professionals as well as passionate amateurs across the globe.

Better camera experience, more vibrant screen and a stylus give S22 Ultra an edge over its competitors.

Camera is not the only strength of the S22 Ultra smartphone as its powerful chipset, fantastic-looking screen and huge storage space make it a good choice for gaming and live TV streaming. Better camera experience, more vibrant screen and a stylus give S22 Ultra an edge over its competitors. Here we briefly describe key features of the new Samsung device:

S Pen: S22 Ultra, which comes with S Pen, offers a range of uses for creative mind as they can use this unique feature for sketches, writing notes or annotating documents. S Pen also has a button and while pressing it in the camera app, we can take a photo, making it a useful remote shutter.

Another useful feature is easy access to apps when the muse hits you — withdrawing the S Pen from the body automatically beings up a many of the most useful apps.

Display and camera: With a large 6.8-inch screen and a 2K resolution, 1.750 nits maximum brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, the device is an ideal choice for smartphone buyers looking to enjoy games, movies and live streaming. In addition, S22 Ultra is a photography powerhouse as it offers much more features to creatives who deal with the images.

S22 Ultra has two telephoto cameras, the first has a 10MP sensor and a f/2.4 70mm lens for 3x optical zoom while the super-zoom camera has a 10MP sensor and f/4.9 230mm sensor for a whopping 10x optical zoom.

The main camera has a 108MP sensor and f/1.8 23mm sensor, and it takes colourful and sharp pictures whether you’re photographing a near or far subject. The 108MP camera is good to capture great low-light photos while the ultra-wide camera gets a 12MP sensor, which is paired with an f/2.2 13mm lens that takes images with a 120-degree field of view.

The S22 Ultra's front-facing camera hits 40MP with an f/2.2 26mm wide lens - thanks to the S Pen’s remote shutter function that helps in clicking great artistic selfies. Moreover, video recording goes up to 8K at 24fps or 4K at 60fps, but the first option consumes battery life faster and heats the phone up too.

Battery and charging: The S22 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery will keep it ticking for a full day, but its big screen and powerful chip will not allow the users to operate the smartphone on second consecutive day without charging which will be done at 45W. It’ll take over an hour to get the phone from empty to full.

The phone supports both 25W and 45W fast charging. The device charged 52 per cent (25W) and 61 per cent (45W) in half an hour. Charging 50 per cent of battery in 30 minutes is good enough and it gives an edge over the competitors.

Chip and processor: Speed and flow is hallmark of any Samsung devise and S22 Ultra 5G is no exception as it's Qualcomm's 4-nanometre Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip promises better and faster CPU and graphics performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available to buy in the UAE and other key markets across the globe.

Samsung's own 4nm chip, the Exynos 2200, will be made available for devices in some international markets. Areas including the UAE, Australia, India, North America, South Africa and South Korea get Snapdragon, while devices sold in Europe and the UK will use Exynos.

Price range: The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available to buy in the UAE and other key markets across the globe. It comes in black, white, green, but also has a burgundy option. Online we can get the larger phone in Graphite, Sky Blue and red.

Starting at $1,199 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra in its 8GB/128GB configuration. It costs $1,299 to go up to 256GB, $1,399 for 512GB and $1,599 for 1TB.

Pros

+ Faster S Pen built in

+ Super bright display

+ Cameras offer better low light performance

+ Sleek design

+ Faster 45W charging

Cons

- Pricey

- Less RAM than previous model

- Shorter battery life than S21 Ultra

- Slow to charge

- Heavyweight

It’s all about S22 Ultra 5G

Starting price: $1,199

Android version: 12, One UI 4.1

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED (3088 x 1440)

Refresh rate: 1-120Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US), Exynos 2200 (UK)

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB / No

Rear cameras: 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto

Front camera: 40MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 8:50 (adaptive), 10:18 (60Hz)

Size: 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 8 ounces

Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, Green

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com