New Twitter feature to allow users to pick audience for tweets

The microblogging site has already enabled the feature for some members

By ANI Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 10:01 AM

Twitter is testing a new feature called ‘Twitter Circle’ where users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets.

The new Twitter feature seems to be on a similar line to Instagram’s Close Friends feature, which allows selecting the audience for their stories.

Announcing the feature on Tuesday, Twitter said, “Some Tweets are for everyone and others are just for people you’ve picked.”

“We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today!” Twitter Safety tweeted.

Since the microblogging social media platform says that for now, the new feature will be appearing for “Some of you.”

Twitterati who were able to access the feature have started sharing their feedback.

“At first, I didn’t understand this, but this is actually a pretty cool feature, and I’ve felt the need for something like this lately,” tweeted a user.

The new feature comes after days after Tesla Chief Elon Musk bought Twitter. However, the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc. is still months away from closing.