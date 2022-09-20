iPhone 14 craze: Kerala man flies to Dubai to buy Apple device ahead of India release

This is the fourth time the businessman has travelled to the city just to buy phone hours before its release

Photo: Dheeraj Palliyil/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 8:38 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 12:01 AM

A man from Kochi, Kerala, has travelled thousands of miles to Dubai to buy the coveted new iPhone 14 Pro Max before its release in India.

The 28-year-old businessman, Dheeraj Palliyil, purchased two iPhone14 Pro Max from an authorised Apple premium reseller in Dubai's Mirdif City Centre.

Talking to Khaleej Times, Dheeraj said, "I flew down to Dubai on September 15 evening and early morning around 6.30/7am I reached the store. I bought two iPhone 14 Pro Max - 512 GB and 256 GB in deep purple colour and both cost me Dh11,048. I also bought Apple care plus for both the devices for Dh799."

Talking to Khaleej Times, Ahamed Hassib, store manager, iStyle, Mirdif City Centre, said, "Every year Palliyil comes to our store to buy the latest iPhone and this year was no different. He wanted two 512GB and 256GB deep purple colour, and we made sure our loyal customer got what he wanted."

Palliyil pre-booked his phone and flew down from India on September 15 evening. On Friday (September 16), he was at the store at 7am and didn't have to stand in the queue for hours. Ahamed was there to receive him and hand over the coveted phone.

Ahamed quips, "iStyle hopes to see him again next year when Apple launches another new iPhone."

A cinematographer and businessman, Palliyil spent almost Dh1,900 on airfare to travel to UAE and visa fees to enter the country. The Apple enthusiast also revealed that this was not the first time he has done something like this; this is, in fact, the fourth time he has travelled to Dubai to buy a gadget ahead of others in India.

He first made the journey during the launch of the iPhone 8 in 2017, followed by more trips in 2019 and 2021.

Commenting on the journey, Palliyil told Indian media that he "did not want to wait", stating that he "loves the excitement of waiting outside an Apple store to be among the first to get the phone".

"It gives you a special feeling when you purchase the phone as the first customer when thousands of people are waiting outside the shop," he added.

The UAE is amongst the first countries where Apple has rolled out its latest smartphones which were unveiled on September 7.

Loyal fans of the tech behemoth all over the UAE rushed to buy the latest iPhone and its variations as soon as the devices hit shelves – with one fan even buying 10 phones.

“My whole family are loyal fans of Apple,” said Osama Azhar, who was among the hundreds who went to the Apple store at the Dubai Mall during the launch.

Several people waited for over four hours outside the Dubai Mall store to reserve and get their hands on the new devices. Those who had paid and reserved online earlier were able to access a separate queue that allowed them to enter the store according to the timeslot that was available.

Azhar said he was a complete Applehead, and that he owned every device that the company had launched. His family, though, is yet switch completely.

“They own some non-Apple products,” he said. “But that should gradually change.”

ALSO READ: